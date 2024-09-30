News Movie 09-30-2024 at 21:17 comment views icon

The fourth season of «The Witcher» in Wales: many photos of Geralt, Milva, Zoltan and others from the set

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

The fourth season of «The Witcher» in Wales: many photos of Geralt, Milva, Zoltan and others from the set

«The Witcher» has completed filming in Wales, which lasted for two weeks in the second half of September. It was known that Liam Hemsworth and friends of the Witcher there — now has a photo from the Daily Mail.

In the photos, you can see almost the entire team: Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Regis (Laurence Fishburne), Kagir (Eamon Farren), Zoltan (Danny Woodburne), and Milva (Menger Zhang).

Unfortunately, Joey Batey‘s Jaskier is not in this picture. He’s been a «expert at hiding» for the previous three seasons, so this is nothing new. But Zoltan Hiwai is photographed for the first time Regis readers have seen long ago, but the new footage allows us to get a better look at Lawrence Fishburne in the role.

Most of the photos were taken on Lake Padarn in North Wales. According to the story, Geralt and his friends are caught between the two armies and eventually he takes part in the iconic Battle of the Bridge, after which his nickname becomes official.

Unfortunately, Eamon Farren is not wearing a suit in these shots. Unless Nilfgaard’s armor was replaced for modern jackets.

Source: Redanian Intelligence

