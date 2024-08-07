«I wanted peace, but this is war». Musk is suing advertisers who left X/Twitter — last year he publicly sent them away

Another day — another lawsuit from Elon Musk.

This time, the billionaire is targeting advertisers who left X/Twitter all together last year due to the social network’s controversial policy. It was reported that company ads were sometimes placed next to anti-Semitic or pro-Nazi posts.

Thereafter, at a major tech conference, Musk publicly sent advertisers, and gave Disney CEO Bob Iger the middle finger from the stage (according to Futurism).

About two months later, when X lost record advertising revenues, Elon wrote a tweet in which he admitted that «occasionally shoots itself in the foot with». Now, the billionaire seems to be aiming to go to court:

«We’ve been trying to make peace for 2 years, and now it’s war», — Musk wrote on Twitter, posting an open letter from X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

In the letter, Yakkarino writes that «, after working in media and advertising, thought she had seen everything».

«Then I read a report by the US House Judiciary Committee titled «The Harm of GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media)» last month. The report states that their investigation found evidence of an illegal boycott against many companies, including X… That’s why today X filed an antitrust lawsuit against GARM, the World Federation of Advertisers, and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unileve».

Only a day before, Musk announced another lawsuit (which he had previously canceled) — to OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, who allegedly caught Musk «on the hook for a long-running scam» and deceived him about the company’s true purpose.