IKEA’s new furniture for gamers looks like furniture, not like a sci-fi movie set

IKEA represents a new series of Brännboll gaming furniture that breaks the usual dark, sharp «gamer» aesthetic. They can be much better combined with traditional styles of home decoration.

The Brännboll collection consists of 20 pieces, including a desk, chairs, accessories and various shelves and cabinets. The new Brännboll collection focuses on the design that IKEA does best — simple and recognizably Scandinavian.

The collection includes a reclining chair, a chair that swings with your body movement, and an inflatable donut chair with a matching footrest. The collection includes the «gaming station», which folds into a wardrobe-like structure, complete with a folding tabletop, upright PC storage, and cable organizer. There is also a storage box that serves as a table, a shelf, and some textile accessories: a mouse pad, a small rug, and a blanket.

It’s a little hard to define what qualifies any of this furniture as gaming furniture, but it was probably intended that way: anything designed for long sessions of sitting is suitable for gaming. Not everyone wants a part of their home to look like the interior of a futuristic spaceship.

IKEA says that the Brännboll collection is inspired by outdoor sports and leisure activities, with a mix of neutral and bright colors that easily fit into the interior of modern homes. The price of the items is not yet known, but more information about the Brännboll collection may be available before its launch in September.