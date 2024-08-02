Imports of electric vehicles increased by 83% in 2024, but the average profile of an imported car is — 9-year-old gasoline «snag»

In the first 7 months of 2024, 228,319 vehicles were imported to Ukraine. This is a 14.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when 199,980 vehicles were imported. This is evidenced by data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the majority (71%) of cars imported this year are used. Currently, the average age of imported used vehicles is 9 years. At the same time, 42% of used cars imported to Ukraine are 10 years old or older.

The largest number of newly imported cars was registered in Kyiv — 13.7%. The top 3 regions also include Lviv (10.2%) and Odesa (7.4%).

The following brands are most popular among Ukrainians:

VOLKSWAGEN — 11,2%

RENAULT — 7,7%

AUDI — 5,8%.

At the same time, the most popular imported model was SKODA OCTAVIA with 5,047 units. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF and VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT took the next positions with 4,965 and 4,147 units respectively.

Cars with gasoline engines continue to be the most popular among Ukrainians. Almost every second car imported this year had a gasoline engine. Diesel engines were installed in 27.5% of cars imported this year. Despite the fact that imports of electric cars increased by 1.8 times compared to the previous year, they accounted for only 13.1% of newly imported cars.

Source: opendatabot