The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on multisharing of documents in the «Diia» application.

This solution should significantly simplify and speed up the document flow for citizens in institutions, it says on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

After the launch of multisharing, it will be possible to share copies and data at once in a few clicks:

digital documents;

income certificates;

OK-5;

OK-7.

This will make sharing comprehensive and significantly save time for both company employees and customers.

Now, to send such a set of documents, you need to:

first send copies of digital documents through the app;

copies of certificates should be sent separately.

To share copies of documents, it will only take a few clicks in the app. The company sends a request, and the client confirms it with «Diia.Pidpys», so they immediately see the name of the institution, the list of required documents, and understand to whom they are sending copies.

«Multisharing will allow sending copies of all necessary documents at the same time, as well as automatically filling in fields in electronic applications and contracts with data from such copies», — the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports.

