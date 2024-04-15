The Ministry of Defense has digitized the data of all potential recruits

The Ministry of Defense has digitized data on men of conscription age who can be called up for mobilization in all 24 regions and Kyiv.

About this reportedDeputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

In total, the state made 23 million requests to update citizens’ data.

«Most regions have successfully established the process of entering data on the status of passing the MLC commissions. However, in order to ensure even greater efficiency and transparency, we plan to increase the capacity of the teams working in the MCCs and JVs and digitize the entire mobilization campaign process for every citizen. Our goal is to ensure transparency and efficiency of every step of this important process, to enable every citizen to fulfill their duty to defend their homeland,» Havryliuk emphasized.

The system is integrated with the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Justice, the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Education, the State Migration Service, and the Judicial Administration.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law in the second reading №10449on strengthening mobilization.

The lawmakes changes to the data accounting procedureintroduces penalties for evasion.