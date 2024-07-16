In Fallout London, a robot speaker will be voiced by a real head of the parliament

Fallout 4’s major modification, Fallout London, will feature former Speaker of the House of Representatives John Bercow as the voice actor for his robotic counterpart.

Fallout London project manager Dean Carter said on Discord that the post-apocalyptic version of the British capital will still have a Speaker of the House of Representatives — in the fashion of a robot. It will be voiced by John Bercow, who was the speaker from 2009 to 2019.

«Imagine being in Fallout London and feeling so lucky to have all the talented voice actors on the team, and then amplifying it even more with the fact that we have [two] Doctor Who actors» … But the icing on the cake? Who better to introduce our modified version of the Speaker of the House than the robot version voiced by John Bercow himself?», — Carter wrote.

Fallout London was supposed to be released on April 23, 2024, but the developer of the main game Bethesda announced an unexpected update for Fallout 4 which delayed the release. Previously, Carter complained that Bethesda, which had made it clear that it knew about Fallout London, did not inform the team of the patch. «It was, for lack of a better term, a little confusing for us,» Carter said. Meanwhile, in GOG store, which is a partner of the project have confirmed that Fallout London will not be playable with the version of Fallout 4 from the Epic Games Store, as the store does not support undoing the update.

Source: vg247