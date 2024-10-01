In September, Ukrainians bought 5.7 thousand new passenger cars. What brands were the most popular

During August 2024 more than 8.1 thousand new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine. This was a new record for the last 32 months that Ukraine has been at full-scale war. However, in September, the car market saw a decline in activity.

In September 2024, Ukrainians purchased 5.7 thousand new passenger cars. This is 30% less than in the record-breaking August. This situation can be considered quite expected. After the abnormally high demand in August, which was observed against the backdrop of Ukrainian leaders’ plans to raise taxes on car purchases, a natural adjustment in demand and a return to typical indicators have come.

In fact, in September 2024, almost the same number of new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine as in September 2023. The increase was only 0.1%.

TOYOTA continues to be the leader of the Ukrainian new car market. Although the number of sales of this brand decreased compared to September of the previous year.

TOP-5 brands of new cars in Ukraine in September 2024:

Toyota – 840 vehicles (-13%); RENAULT – 541 vehicles (+21%); SKODA – 443 vehicles (-5%); BMW – 433 cars (-12%) VOLKSWAGEN – 336 vehicles (-48%).

The most popular car among Ukrainians in September was the RENAULT Duster crossover, which accounted for 504 registrations.

In total, Ukrainians purchased 53 thousand new passenger cars in the first three quarters of 2024. This is 21% more than in the same period last year.

Source: Ukravtoprom