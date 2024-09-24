In the nude scene of the series «Penguin» Colin Farrell had a fake «bush»

The new HBO series «Penguin» invites the viewer to plunge into the dark, harsh underground world of Gotham. There are hard shots, and sometimes the camera goes down below the waist.

In the first episode, Oz Cobb is tortured completely naked. The audience sees his body only from the side, but it is noticeable how much the makeup artists have done to completely transform Colin Farrell into Cobb.

Farrell explained Variety how prosthetic makeup artist Michael Marino, who changed the actor’s face and body, created a «anatomically correct» makeup element for the most intimate part:

«I had Velcro to stick on and a nice retro bush», — says the actor and calls the prosthesis a source of surreal discomfort».

Although he was technically fully covered, Farrell felt so naked that he covered himself with a towel between takes.

«It was a strange psychological no-man’s land to be in when you are just a canvas for something as powerful as the makeup created for it. I felt incredibly exposed, even though I was someone else. I was completely covered, but I was covered by a naked man. Not that I thought of myself as him, but it had a strange effect on my ego».

Series «Penguin» consists of eight episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday on HBO and Max. In addition to Colin Farrell and Christine Milioti (who shared this scene with him), the show stars Renzi Feliz (as Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Agdashlo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Frances Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eva Carlo) and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).