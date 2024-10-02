«Incredibly mediocre»: Starfield Shattered Space DLC received 41% positive reviews on Steam

The first storyline expansion to the space role-playing game Starfield called «Shattered Space» was released a year after the main game, but the reaction of players was mixed.

The expansion went on sale yesterday and has already collected a significant number of reviews on the Steam platform. Currently, only 41% of 929 reviews are positive, which corresponds to the category «mixed reviews» according to the Steam classification.

The main objects of criticism were the limited content and short duration of the main story of the expansion. Many players note that they managed to complete the main story in a few hours (5-6), which is worrying given the price of $30 (760₴ in Ukraine).

Users also express dissatisfaction with the «repainted» weapons and equipment, as well as the limited area to explore. Some compare Shattered Space to previous Bethesda DLCs: «Less content than any Skyrim DLC».

Despite the predominantly negative reviews, the overall tone of the reviews remains rather restrained. As one user noted in a negative review: «It’s not bad, just incredibly mediocre». Many players characterize the expansion as «more Starfield», which can be both an advantage and a disadvantage, depending on the attitude towards the original game.

It is worth noting that basic version of Starfield also has «mixed» reviews on Steam, although with a slightly higher rate of positive reviews (59%).

Source: Gamesradar