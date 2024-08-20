Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: new trailer and release date

The Games section is published with the support of ?

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Jeff Keely announced the release dates of the new Indiana Jones game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to join the archaeological adventure in spring 2025.

The game is set in 1937, between the events of «Raiders of the Lost Ark» and «The Last Crusade». Players will take on the role of the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones, who is trying to prevent intruders from seizing the ancient power associated with the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being developed by MachineGames, a studio known for its work on the Wolfenstein series of games. The executive producer of the project is Todd Howard.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — is a first-person adventure game for one player. It promises to combine a cinematic style with an exciting gameplay that will allow players to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Indiana Jones’ adventures.

Game page on Steam here.

Source: Gamesradar

