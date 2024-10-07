Indie Cup Ukraine’24: applications for the third festival of Ukrainian independent developers are now open

GTP Media team has announced the start of the application process for Indie Cup Ukraine’24, the third annual online festival of Ukrainian indie games in development.

Participation in the Indie Cup festival is free, and all events will be held online. During the competition program, the festival participants will be able to present their games to an expert jury consisting of developers, journalists, and streamers from all over the world.

Indie Cup Ukraine’24 will be held in a charity format. During the festival, the organizers plan to raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by engaging both festival participants and large Ukrainian game development companies.

Indie Cup festivals for Ukrainian developers are part of the Ukrainian Games initiative created by GTP Media to support the Ukrainian gaming industry. Participants of Indie Cup Ukraine’24 will automatically receive an invitation to Ukrainian Games Festival 2025 on Steam, which is also held as part of Ukrainian Games.

Last year, 73 games took part in Indie Cup Ukraine The winners of the 2023 competition program were Oberty, Hollow Home, Blessed Burden and Through the Nightmares.

What to expect at Indie Cup Ukraine’24:

Competition program . Festival participants will compete for awards in several nominations for the best developers. Each game will be evaluated by the festival jury, which will determine the winners in different categories.

Presentation of games in development . All developers will be able to present their games on the festival website. At the beginning of Indie Cup Ukraine'24, a full list of projects that have been selected for participation will be published.

Feedback for the best projects . The games nominated for the Indie Cup Ukraine'24 awards will receive written feedback from the jury members of the competition program.

Invitation to the Ukrainian Games Festival 2025. All participants of Indie Cup Ukraine'24 will automatically get the opportunity to participate in the largest festival of Ukrainian games on Steam, which is also part of the Ukrainian Games initiative.

Applications are accepted until November 3. In October, the organizers will announce the Indie Cup Ukraine jury and the full list of nominations.