«Inside Out 2» became the richest movie in Pixar’s history with a box office of $1.2 billion

«Inside Out 2» has earned over $1.251 billion since its debut and is second only to «Frozen» ($1.274 billion), «Super Mario Brothers» ($1.361 billion) and «Frozen 2» ($1.451 billion) on the list of highest-grossing animated films in history.

At the same time, the animated film has beaten «The Incredibles 2» to become the highest-grossing movie in Pixar’s history.

«Inside Out 2» also became the fastest animated film to reach the billion-dollar box office (and the first film after last year’s «Barbie»that crossed this mark at all).

Currently, «Inside Out 2» — is the highest-grossing movie of 2024, followed by «Dune: Part Two».

At the domestic box office, the animated film earned $543.5 million and secured third place in the list of the highest-grossing animated films in North America — behind leaders «The Lion King» and «The Incredibles 2» with $543.6 million and $608.5 million respectively.

Compared to films in general (not just animated films), «Inside Out 2» currently ranks 17th domestically and 23rd globally.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Doxter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project. The production of the sequel cost $200 million.

It is interesting to note that the trailer of the cartoon previously set its own record, which garnered 157 million views in the first 24 hours and became the most successful launch of an animated trailer in Disney’s history. The previous record holders were«Frozen 2» with 116.4 million views per day and «The Incredibles 2» with 113.6 million views per day.

Source: IGN