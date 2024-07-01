The first after «Barbie». The cartoon «Inside Out 2» grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office

«Inside Out 2» earned $1 billion in just 19 days — and this is the fastest figure among cartoons (for comparison, the second «Frozen» took 25 days to reach this milestone).

«Inside Out 2» also became the first film of 2024 to earn $1 billion (the last time such achievement was honored «Barbie»). In total, only 11 animated films of all time have crossed this mark — Disney and Pixar have 8 of them (but the last time was back in 2019 — none of them have earned more than $480 million since then).

The international market accounted for $545.5 million of the total box office, while the cartoon grossed $469.3 million at the domestic box office.

As a reminder, on the opening weekend, «Inside Out 2» opened with a box office of $295 million immediately surpassing its production budget of $200 million. This was Pixar’s second-biggest opening ever, surpassing «Finding Dory» 2016 ($135 million) and «Toy Story 4» 2019 ($120 million), but slightly behind «The Incredibles 2» 2018 ($182 million).

Ticket sales for the animated film also immediately surpassed the 2015 Oscar-winning original with $90.5 million (the first animated film earned $858 million worldwide).

The 2015 film «Inside Out», directed by Pete Docter, told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions — Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger. In the second film, the older protagonist’s head is filled with «new guests» — including Anxiety. The director of «Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project.

