Intel Arrow Lake processors will lose support for DDR4 memory and hyperthreading, but will have an NPU and 4 Xe graphics cores

The upcoming Intel Arrow Lake series of processors, expected to be released by the end of this year, will be the first general Intel lineup for desktops, laptops, and mobile devices to feature cores to accelerate artificial intelligence tasks.

The transition to Arrow Lake for desktop computers also means a transition to a new computer platform with the LGA-1851 socket. At the same time, these chips will lose support for DDR4 memory. It is also noted that the next generation of client CPUs is likely to be called Core Ultra 200, or as Intel calls it the second generation Core Ultra. Thus, we should not expect the appearance of 15th generation Core chips.

Previous rumors that Intel Arrow Lake processors will lose support for hyperthreading are also confirmed. At the same time, the insider claims that the new processors will not have LP (low-power) E-Core cores, as in Meteor Lake chips. However, they will have a neural processing unit NPU, which should provide similar performance to Meteor Lake.

The integrated graphics accelerator will have 4 Xe cores and will be labeled as Intel Graphics. In the case of Arrow Lake-S (desktop day), the graphics should be based on the Xe-LPG architecture, while the mobile version will have the Xe-LPG+ architecture.

The leaker also noted that the Intel 20A node will be used exclusively for the 6P+8E core configuration for the desktop versions of Arrow Lake. We should expect to see such chips in the upcoming Core Ultra 5 series (not the K series).

