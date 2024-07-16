Intel Bartlett Lake-S processors for LGA-1700 with a strange configuration will be released in 2025, — unofficially

According to the leak, Intel’s Bartlett Lake-S desktop processors will be released in 2025. These are hybrid processors with new Bartlett Lake (BTL) cores, as well as Alder Lake (ADL) and Raptor Lake (RPL).

With this family of processors, Intel extends the life of the LGA-1700 platform. Intel Bartlett Lake-S processors were initially hyped as being designed for networking and thin devices, but it turned out that this information was inaccurate. According to the author of the leak Jaykihnprocessors will enter the consumer market.

Intel’s Bartlett Lake-S family will have five performance levels and two groups — with both ADL and RPL cores (TDP 45W and 65W) and only BTL performance cores (TDP 45W, 65W, and 125W). It will have one Core 9 processor (not Ultra) with only 12 performance cores. Core 7 chips will be available in 10P or 8P+16E configurations. Core 5 will be available in 8P, 6P+8E, and 6P+4E configurations. The junior Core 3 and Core Processor chips will have 4 and 2 ADL/RPL performance cores.

Intel’s decision to relaunch the Raptor Lake/Alder Lake chips in parallel with new ones with only performance cores is probably aimed at competing with AMD’s AM4 platform, which is still relevant. According to the source, the new series of processors will be launched in January 2025.

Source: VideoCardz