Intel has completely fixed the instability of the 13th and 14th generation Core — but not the operation of already damaged processors

Intel has released the final patch instability of processors Core of the 13th and 14th generations (Raptor Lake). The company commented on the reasons for the unsatisfactory performance of the chips.

The main instability, called Vmin Shift, was localized by Intel in the IA core structure. The company explains that this circuit is particularly vulnerable to loss of reliability as a result of aging due to increased voltage and temperature. The problem is specific to Intel K-series processors and those that have been manually overclocked by users or motherboard suppliers. Here’s what Intel wrote in its blog:

Intel has identified four operating scenarios that could lead to a change in Vmin in affected processors: 1. The motherboard power settings exceed Intel’s power guidelines. Mitigation: Intel’s recommendations for default settings for 13th and 14th generation Intel Core desktop processors. 2. The eTVB Microcode algorithm, which allows 13th and 14th generation Intel Core i9 desktop processors to operate at higher performance even at high temperatures. Mitigation: microcode 0x125 (June 2024) solves the problem of the eTVB algorithm. 3. The SVID microcoding algorithm requests a high voltage along with a frequency and duration that can cause a shift in Vmin. Mitigation: microcode 0x129 (August 2024) addresses the high voltage requested by the processor. 4. The microcode and BIOS code request high core voltage, which can cause a shift in Vmin, especially during periods of inactivity and/or low activity. Mitigation: Intel releases microcode 0x12B, which contains updates to microcodes 0x125 and 0x129, and responds to requests for increased processor voltage during periods of idle and/or low activity.

Thus, the final fix carries the microcode update 0x12B is final and includes all others. Intel does not explicitly state that this is the final update, but it has identified four scenarios and this update covers the last one.

Intel believes that the update will protect the chip from premature aging and resulting instability. But if the processor is already affected by premature aging, it is better to return the chip under warranty if possible or replace it. Intel now provides a two-year warranty extension for these processors, and almost every PC manufacturer has committed to honoring this.

«To be clear, BIOS and microcode updates will not fix processors that are already experiencing instability due to Vmin shift. Customers experiencing symptoms of instability with 13th and 14th generation desktop processors should contact their Intel representative, system manufacturer, or place of purchase»,” writes Intel spokesperson Mark Anthony Ramirez.

Intel still does not release lot numbers or serial number ranges of Raptor Lake chips that were affected from oxidation during production. The company claims to have fixed this problem long ago. There is no tool that would allow easy testing of the chip. Intel also does not disclose the number of processors that may be irreversibly affected.

The company is currently working with partners to roll out a BIOS update, although no specific timeline has been announced. This means that users of Intel 600/700 motherboards will receive another update, although hopefully it will be the last. Intel has already confirmed that this issue will not affect future 800 series motherboards and Core 200 series processors.

Sources: Intel, The Verge, VideoCardz