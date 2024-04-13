NVIDIA graphics cards conflict with Intel Core 13 and 14 K-series processors, but motherboard manufacturers are to blame

NVIDIA has acknowledged the issues that Intel Core 13 and 14 K-series processors have with its graphics cards. These are usually stability issues or video memory errors that occur when compiling shaders in a game. But on the page dedicated to changes in the NVIDIA driver version 552.12 advises users should not contact it, but Intel, which has already created a special website to solve these problems.

«If your system is running an unlocked 13th or 14th generation Intel desktop processor and you are experiencing stability issues, messages about lack of video memory, or crashes to the desktop while compiling shaders, please visit the following sites for troubleshooting assistance: https://community.intel.com/t5/Processors/Regarding-Reports-of-13th-14th-Gen-Unlocked-Desktop-Users/td-p/1575863?profile.language=en https://www.radgametools.com/oodleintel.htm».

Intel’s website has been down since the end of February. Despite the fact that Intel has recognized the malfunction and is cooperating with partners in the investigation, the company has not yet made a public statement or provided a final solution.

The problem primarily occurs in Unreal Engine 5 games. The instability of Intel processors is sometimes attributed to the high frequencies of the K-series. These are the fastest processors among Intel chips, and the problems occur mainly with the fastest Core i9 models. So far, only the Raptor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh series (i.e. 13th and 14th generation Core i9 models) are mentioned in the reviews.

Community suggestions to overcome the problem include lowering the clock speed or reducing the voltage of the processor. However, it seems that Intel should be looking for a permanent solution.

Tom’s Hardware website discoveredI believe that Intel’s motherboard partners are to blame for the situation. Almost all Intel partners automatically set the CPU power limit to 4096W (or infinity) out of the box. This behavior has been constant for several generations, but only now is it causing massive problems with the fast but hot and power-hungry Intel Raptor Lake processor architecture.

The problem with the 4096W power limit configuration is that this specification is not defined by Intel as the default for any of the processors. Intel’s actual limit for most processors is well below 200W and close to the processor’s TDP. Intel does not test its processors using «unlimited» power, so such values can be considered unpredictable «overclocking».

Sources: NVIDIA, VideoCardz, Tom`s Hard