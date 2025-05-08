Intel releases another Raptor Lake instability patch

Since the latest macro code patches were released late last year, the problem with Intel Raptor Lake processors was considered to be resolved. However, microcode update 0x12F was released.

Patch 0x12F fixes the instability of the Vmin voltage, which, along with other problems, was fixed in the fall of 2024 by update 0x12B. In its post about the problem Intel lists possible causes of instability Core 13th and 14th generations, as well as the corresponding microcode fixes.

As a reminder, in 2024, Intel faced numerous user complaints about processor instability, particularly in games. The available fixes eliminated their causes, but isolated cases still occurred. At least some of the processors, that were in use before the microcode fixes were released, were damaged.

Update 0x12F is an extension of 0x12B with additional fixes that were not previously addressed. Specifically, 0x12F fixes a limited issue related to instability of Raptor Lake systems running for several consecutive days with low-activity and low-threaded workloads.

Intel has confirmed that 0x12F does not cause any additional performance degradation. The 0x12F update only affects 13th and 14th generation processors and does not affect Intel Core Ultra 200S. Motherboard manufacturers are already preparing to release the corresponding patches.

Sources: Intel, Tom`s Hardware