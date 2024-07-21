Intel unveils Core i9-14901KE and eight more processors without energy-efficient cores — but not for everyone

Very soon after the rumors about Intel processors for the socket appeared LGA-1700 without energy efficient cores The company presented them. However, in a slightly different format, as part of the current 14th generation.

Recently, a leak was published about Intel’s plans for the LGA-1700 socket, which includes the Bartlett Lake-S family of processors. These processors are expected to have a hybrid Alder Lake/Raptor Lake chip with P-cores and E-cores, as well as a completely new crystal exclusively with P-Core. As it turns out, the latter concept is implemented on the basis of Raptor Lake.

Intel has published the specifications of the new Core series of processors. Their names correspond to the existing ones, except for the digit «1» at the end and the letter «E». The full list of new models includes three Core i9s, two Core i7s, and four Core i5s. These are the processors:

Core i9-14901KE

Core i9-14901E

Core i9-14901TE

Core i7-14701E

Core i7-14701TE

Core i5-14501E

Core i5-14501TE

Core i5-14401E

Core i5-14401TE

According to Intel, the new chips are designed for embedded systems, meaning they are not intended for consumers. We should not expect the processors to be used in gaming PCs. It’s worth noting that KE models, such as the Core i9-14901KE, still have a TDP of 125W.

The i9-14901KE has a higher base clock speed, more than 600 MHz — 3.8 GHz, but a lower maximum clock speed — 5.8 GHz instead of 6.0 GHz. There are also F-variants, which do not have integrated graphics, and T-models, which are 45W variants instead of 35W in custom chips. According to Intel, the new processors have already been launched.

Sources: Intel, VideoCardz