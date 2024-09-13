iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro price rating: cheapest in the US — and almost twice as expensive in Turkey

The other day, Apple presented a new line of iPhone 16 — with new processors, improved cameras, and AI functions (which, however, will not be available to everyone at once). However, the evolution of devices comes at a price, which at the same time varies significantly by country.

Website Nukeni has investigated how the price of the iPhone 16 varies depending on the regional Apple sites. The main thing is that the price for all 4 models is the cheapest in the US, while the most expensive iPhone will be in Turkey.

Below are tables for each of the models with a list of prices by region (the US and Canada may appear in the lists more than once, as the price varies depending on the state or province).

iPhone 16

The top three lowest-priced countries for the iPhone 16 are the United States, China, and Canada for the 128GB version (from $829 to $873). For 256 GB versions, Hong Kong is added to the list, and for 512 GB — Japan.

At the same time, the iPhone 16 in all three versions will be shipped to Turkey at the highest price (more than twice as expensive as in the US!) — from $1913 to $2354.

iPhone 16 Plus

As for the 16 Plus version, the cheapest 128GB model is sold in the US, China, and Hong Kong ($929-987), while Japan is already ahead of China in the list of smartphones with more storage. Turkey remains the undisputed leader in terms of price, with prices ranging from $2180 to $2621.

iPhone 16 Pro

You can save money on the iPhone 16 Pro in America, Hong Kong, and China: the 128 GB version is priced from $999 to $1120, while the cheapest 256 GB and 512 GB models will cost $1099 to $1236 and $1299 to $1456, respectively, and the 1 TB iPhone 16 Pro will cost at least $1499 to $1699.

In Turkey, the iPhone 16 Pro will still cost the most — from $2445 to $3181, depending on the size of the storage.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will also be the cheapest in America, Hong Kong, Japan, and Canada, with the lowest prices ranging from $1199 to $1816 depending on the storage capacity.

In Turkey, you can buy this model for $2945 for the 256 GB version and a whopping $3534 for the 1 TB version.