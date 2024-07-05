iPhone 17 Slim: everything you need to know about Apple’s thinnest and most expensive smartphone

It is expected that in 2025, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Plus version of the iPhone 17 lineup. Instead, the company will offer a new version of the iPhone Slim, although this is not the final name. And although the release of this model is still more than a year away, some of the characteristics of the iPhone 17 Slim are already known thanks to authoritative sources.

So, the iPhone 17 Slim will have a «significantly thinner» aluminum body and a narrower Dynamic Island. The device will have a slightly smaller display. For example, the current version of the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Various sources attribute a 6.55- or 6.6-inch display to the upcoming Slim version, which will replace the Plus. Apple is reportedly still testing different design options for the slimmer phone, so the display size may change by the time the device is released.

The back panel is rumored to change. The iPhone 17 Slim will have cameras in places that were not previously used for this purpose. The rear cameras can be moved to the «center from the top». The Apple iPhone camera system has been in the upper left corner since the 2007 model. The entire iPhone 17 line will have a 24-megapixel front camera with a six-element lens. Currently, the front cameras of the iPhone 14 and 15 have 12-megapixel sensors and 5-element lenses. These changes should improve the quality and detail of images.

The iPhone 17 Slim will have 8 GB of RAM compared to 6 GB of memory in the iPhone 15 Plus. The device will be equipped with the Apple A19 chip. All iPhone 17 models will have an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than Apple’s Ceramic Shield. Also, all iPhone 17 models will have OLED displays with ProMotion support, which allows you to change the refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz whenever necessary. Currently, this feature is only available for Pro models.

Various changes will lead to a rise in the price of the smartphone. It is expected that the thinner iPhone 17 may have a higher price than the Pro Max model, which currently starts at $1199, suggesting that the device will become the new most expensive model in the lineup, surpassing the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If this is the case, then perhaps the iPhone Slim will end up being the iPhone Ultra that has been rumored for several years.

Source: macrumors