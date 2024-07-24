Iraq and Saudi Arabia collapse ratings of «House of the Dragon» after same-sex kiss

The last episode of the series «House of the Dragon» was criticized for same-sex kiss. Angry responses came from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Despite the overall high praise from critics, the sixth episode was panned by reviews on IMDb. It currently has the lowest score of any series «Dragon’s Den» in both seasons. It currently has an IMDb audience score of 6.3 and over 8000 reviews giving it one star.

The reason for the revamp was a rather deep kiss between Reynira and Misaria. The moment, as it turned out later, was completely improvised and was not part of the original script. The two regions from which most of the negative reviews come are Saudi Arabia and Iraq, with over 5,000 one-star ratings. If we look only at reviews from Saudi Arabia, the episode has an average rating of only 2.7.

During the final moments of the episode, Reynira and Misaria create an intimate moment after a frank private conversation that culminates in a passionate kiss. This moment is expected to be a source of tension between the women and Damon, Reynira’s husband and uncle, when he eventually returns to join the black flag team. Let’s not forget that Misaria also had a relationship with Damon, creating a complicated love triangle to say the least.

Source: Dexerto