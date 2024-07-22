«House of the Dragon» surprised with a same-sex kiss — it was not in the book and script

In the series «House of the Dragon» Reynira, Targaryen showed her bisexual side, but it was not in the script. The following are spoilers, so it is better to watch the sixth episode first.

In the last moments of episode six, Reynira (Emma D’Arcy) and her close advisor Misaria (Sonoya Mizuno) gently embrace and kiss after Misaria talks about her traumatic childhood. The kiss is interrupted by a security guard who enters the room.

The source of the series, George Martin’s book «Fire and Blood», Rainier is quite ordinary. However, in several episodes of the first season, the teenage Reynira (Millie Alcock) has a very close relationship with her best friend, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). This led fans to speculate that Rainier and Alicent might be more than just friends. Millie Alcock and Emily Carey told The New York Times in 2022 that they considered this friendship to be homoerotic.

and if I say that Rhaenyra and Mysaria kiss is thousand of times hotter than any of the straight sex scenes on the show then what? #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pPg2HzFo4u — dragon queen (@targrealness) July 22, 2024

According to Sona Mizuno, the kiss was not scripted and was an organic decision of the actors. Mizuno told Vulture ahead of Sunday’s episode:

«It was planned as an intimate moment that was interrupted and it wasn’t exactly known where the scene was going to go. Emma and I felt like we didn’t want it to be something queer-baity, we wanted to step back and look at it and take care of it. But it turned out just fine. It was meant to be a kiss».

Mizuno said that Emma D’Arcy decided to add a hug to the scene. According to her, D’Arcy felt that the characters were standing too far apart, and Reynira would want to hug Misaria when she heard her amazing story.

«The hug was so exciting because we realized that people don’t really hug in this series. They don’t hug like that. It was such a great hug and the kiss was so organic. It was very vulnerable and very tender, and it was very nice. And then you stop thinking and it becomes really passionate».

Sonoya Mizuno believes that Misaria has always been attracted to Reinira, but she was not the one who realized it until the intimate moment. Emma D’Arcy said the kiss was spontaneous for Reinira as well.

