Researchers from Trinity College Dublin (Ireland) developed a method of turning Martian and lunar sand into durable bricks for future space settlements.

Scientists have created a technology to bind regolith — loose rocks, sand, and dust from the surface of Mars and the Moon — using carbon nanotubes. This process requires low temperatures and minimal energy consumption, making it effective for space applications.

Despite their relatively low density, these blocks demonstrate strength close to granite. The strongest bricks made using this method have a compressive strength Compressive strength is the ability of a material or structure to withstand a compressive load without breaking or significantly deforming. 100 MPa, which is higher than some of the best earth concrete.

The key advantage of these regolith bricks is their electrical conductivity. This makes it possible to use them as internal sensors to monitor the structural integrity of extraterrestrial buildings. They can detect early signs of destruction of sealed space structures.

The results of this study are important not only for the space industry. Scientists believe that their discoveries can find practical application in the construction industry on Earth. Adding such a nanomaterial — graphene — to concrete can increase its strength by 40%. This would potentially reduce the amount of concrete needed and reduce pollution from the concrete industry, which is currently responsible for nearly 8% of global CO2 emissions.

Earlier, researchers from the University of Central Florida also studied the possibility of using lunar regolith to create bricks for space construction projects. They have developed 3D-printed lunar regolith bricks that can withstand the extreme conditions of space.

«Building a semi-permanent base on the Moon or Mars will require maximizing the use of materials found locally and minimizing materials and equipment transported from Earth, — said Jonathan Coleman, project manager at Trinity College. — This will mean a heavy reliance on regolith and water with small amounts of additives made on Earth».

Source: Techspot, BBC