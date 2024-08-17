Isildur Meets Shelob: The Lord of the Rings «The Lord of the Rings» actor tells about his fight with the monster

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will show many strange creatures of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world: ents, the troll of the Damrod hills, Grave Spirits (vihtiv). The audience will also meet an old friend — Shelob.

The giant arachnid is an iconic character from the «Lord of the Rings» trilogy, a descendant of the legendary Ungoliant. Fans of Peter Jackson’s films remember its attack on Frodo and Sam in the passage to Mordor.

In the second season of the series, Shelob will be causing trouble for Isildur, whom the audience last saw trapped in Mordor at the end of last season. Actor Maxim Boldry, who plays the role, told us something about the monster.

«I think there were a lot of expectations about what Shelob would look like. When we were shooting, it was a rugby ball, two guys in motion capture suits and some sticks, and I was like, «Oh my god, how is this going to work?» I think they did an amazing job with it, I think they gave Shelob a distinct personality,» says Baldry.

The actor spoke about the scene of Isildur’s meeting with Shelob, fragments of which were shown in the trailers. Isildur is lying on the floor and does not know where Shelob is, but he knows that he is in the spider’s cave, and in such circumstances a battle takes place. Then he meets Shelob face to face and gets a good look at the monster.

Boldri’s character will have several major storylines in the second season, before his character became a very important part of the history of Middle Earth.

«I believe that from the very beginning this is a story about Isildur’s survival, and he is desperate. To be abandoned by your whole family and nation — it’s terrible. But it’s even worse when you wake up in a spider’s cave. He has to fight many monsters, and I think that was the most joyful thing,» the actor adds. But not only bad things happen to Isildur: «In the second season, he falls in love for the first time».

The second season of the series «The Rings of Power» will start on Amazon Prime Video on August 29 with three episodes at once. Judging by the plot, the described scene will be closer to the beginning.

