Amazon is trolling thick: «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will show the Hill-Troll — official image

The image of the Hill-Troll from the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» demonstrates the publication Empire. The sequel will introduce many new characters and creatures for the series, such as Tom Bombadil and Barrow-wights from the novel «The Lord of the Rings».

The fearsome monster’s name is Damrod, and showrunner Patrick McKay describes him as a «dragon bone eater». The troll of the hills, voiced by actor Benjamin Walker, will play a key role in Adar’s army in the new season.

McKay says that Damrod, paradoxically, is actually inspired by the TV series Breaking Bad.

«He was partially inspired by Mike Ehrmantraut from «Breaking Bad» and «Better Call Saul» if you look at the way he moves and his relaxed sense of power».

Although the reviews and audience reaction to «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» were mixed, the series did a pretty good job of portraying the monsters of Middle Earth. It practically begins with Galadriel destroying a snow troll, which comes with the cave troll recreated by Peter Jackson in the «Lord of the Rings» trilogy.