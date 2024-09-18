It’s been there before: after updating to iOS 18, Apple iPhone users complain about the battery

After updating to iOS 18, some Apple iPhone users have complained of reduced battery life and heat. However, the problem does not seem to be widespread or critical.

At least a few X Twitter users complained about the battery after iPhone update to iOS 18. One of them wrote that the battery is «dying before my eyes», another simply called the battery life on iOS 18 «terrible». Another posted an image of an exploding car with the caption: «My iphone 11 with 75% battery health after updating to iOS 18».

There are also complaints about a sharp drop in battery power over time: «I updated the software to IOS 18 and the battery percentage dropped so quickly»; «It’s been an hour since I charged it to 80% and didn’t use it too much in that time, but now the percentage is 67%».

However, other users do not experience any battery problems, or even note an improvement in autonomy. They write that the smartphone works great and without any excessive drain or battery life deterioration. One user wrote: «Thanks to ios 18, my battery is working much better :)».

Some complaints suggest that users of older smartphones like the iPhone 11 are experiencing problems. However, the problems with these devices may be related to the long time they have been in use. At one time, when similar complaints were made about iOS 17, Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, a researcher at ZDNet explained:

«Installing a new OS on an iPhone triggers a lot of things that happen in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can take hours or even days».

So if you have problems, you should simply wait for the battery to return to normal. You should only worry if the problems last for more than a few days.

Source: Daily Mail