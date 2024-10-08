«Joker 2» earned UAH 20 million in Ukraine on its debut weekend — no records and less than the first movie

If we take into account the pre-premiere screenings, the total Ukrainian box office for «Joker 2» reaches UAH 23.251 million. This data is provided by Public Culture with reference to the press service of «Kinomania».

For comparison, the first «Joker», which was released in October 2019, debuted in Ukraine with UAH 31.8 million, and earned over UAH 100 million over the entire distribution period.

Currently, the opening record for Warner Bros. films is held by «Dune», which was released in Ukraine in mid-September 2021 and grossed over UAH 33.9 million, while «Barbie» in second place — with a debut of UAH 33 million in July 2023 (an absolute record since the beginning of the war).

Considering the global box office, it is for «Joker 2» were not very comforting — the film with a budget of $200 million (more than twice the budget of the first part) did not reach the predicted $140+ million, earning just over $120 million ($40 million in the US and $81.1 million at the international box office).

At the same time, the film’s ratings after the world premiere fell catastrophically — on Rotten Tomatoes, critics lowered it from the initial 60% to 38%, while the audience gave it a modest 37%. The reviews called «Joker 2» disposable, messy, and sluggish, although they praised Joaquin Phoenix’s talented performance.

Previously, Lady Gaga, who played in the film «adult version» Harley Quinn, stated that the script «Joker 2» was rewritten literally on napkins — at the request of the main actor. After the premiere, the director Todd Phillips himself said that in the future has no plans to make movies for DC, so he won’t have a Harley Quinn trilogy or spinoff in the works.