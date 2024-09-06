«Joker 2» rewritten several times at the request of Joaquin Phoenix

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Officially, «Joker 2» will be released on October 3, but the first critics’ reviews hint at «something close to failure» — the movie is allegedly boring and uneven, although it is somewhat saved by Joaquin Phoenix’s touching performance.

Judging by recent reports, the problems may lie in the fact that the script was rewritten several times — at the request of the main actor

«We would often sit at Joaquin’s house, look at the script, and then just tear it up and rewrite it again,» Lady Gaga said in an interview Vanity Fair.

Director Todd Phillips confirmed her words:

«I say of Joaquin that he is — the tunnel at the end of the world. You think: “Yeah, this scene works, let’s just shoot it.” And Joaquin says: “No, let’s just talk about it quickly,” and three hours later you’re rewriting it on a napkin».

Those who are familiar with Phoenix’s work know that such stunts are not new for the actor. For example, he threatened to leave Ridley Scott’s «Napoleon» if the screenwriters did not rewrite the story, and earlier he refused to adapt Todd Haynes’ 1930s gay novel without commenting on his departure. Similarly, Phoenix considered leaving the first «Joker».

The sequel continues the story of the «Joker» 2019 and also was rated R for scenes of «strong violence», «strong language», and «brief full nudity». Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga tries on the role of his girlfriend for the first time.Harley Quinn has previously played Margot Robbie in such films as «Suicide Squad» (2016), «Birds of Prey» (2020) and «Suicide Squad: Mission Impossible» (2021). Gaga, who was known for her roles in «A Star Is Born» and «The House of Gucci», will portray an «older version of the» villain and showcase her vocal abilities (as director Todd Phillips has said, the film will be something of a musical). The cast of the sequel also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

The film with the official title «Joker: Madness for Two» will debut on October 3.

