The score for «Joker 2» dropped to 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, and director Todd Phillips said that «is done with DC»

«Joker 2» has finally made its debut in theaters, and with the premiere, viewer ratings on review aggregator sites have also appeared — and they are not encouraging, to put it mildly.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience gave the film a modest 37%, while the critics’ score fell from the initial 60% to 38% — so the opinions of viewers and specialized sites almost coincided and differ by a percentage.

У reviews «Joker 2» is called disposable, messy, and sluggish, although the talented performances of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are noted.

The first «Joker», in addition to bringing Phoenix a «Oscar», earned more than $1 billion at the box office. To compare it ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: 68% from critics and 89% from the audience. The sequel, which cost $200 million (more than double the budget of the first part), is expected to open at $140 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, the director of both parts, Todd Phillips, has already said in an interview with THR that we shouldn’t expect a threequel, nor should we expect a separate spinoff about Gaga’s character Harley Quinn (at least in his direction).

«I feel like my time in the DC Universe will end with these two movies».

Gaga herself has said before that the script for the second «Joker» was rewritten literally on napkins — at the request of Joaquin Phoenix:

«We would often sit at Joaquin’s place, go over the script, and then just tear it up and rewrite it».

The sequel continues the story of the «Joker» 2019 and also was rated R for scenes of «strong violence», «strong language», and «brief full nudity». Joaquin Phoenix reprises the role of Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga takes on the role of his girlfriend for the first time. Previously, the character was played by Margot Robbie, but the singer portrayed a «more adult version of the» villain and showed her vocal abilities, as the sequel was positioned as a kind of musical.