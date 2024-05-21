Microsoft’s Cocreator — «second wind» for Paint and the official image generator for PC Copilot+ devices

Paint is finally getting an AI-powered image generator, but it won’t be available to everyone.

Microsoft has announced the Cocreator — feature as exclusive to PC Copilot+ devices (their models have already been announced Asus і Dell among others). Thanks to «’s diffusion-based algorithms,» can generate images based on text prompts as well as your own doodles in Paint.

The company has already experimented with an AI image generator in Paint, and early versions of Cocreator have been available to developers and Windows Insiders since the fall. With PC Copilot+, the feature is now official.

During a demonstration at the Surface event, Microsoft showed how Cocreator combines your own drawings with text prompts to create an image. There’s also a «creativity slider» that lets you control how much AI can dominate the background of your original art.

Among other new features for PC Copilot+: Recall functionwhich allows your PC to record everything you do and play it back on demand; Live Captions — which converts spoken words into English subtitles on screen; and Windows Studio Effects, a video and audio call tool with background filters, lighting controls, noise reduction, and teleprompter.