«Kyivstar» in 2023: ₴33.5 billion in revenue, loss of subscribers after a cyberattack, and 4G for 60% of subscribers

The largest mobile operator in Ukraine has released its financial data for 2023 — and separately for the 4th quarter, which was marked by a drop in revenue and subscriber outflow after a large-scale cyberattack in December.

Key figures for 2023 in general:

Operating income «Kyivstar» amounted to ₴33.5 billion — an increase of 8% year-on-year.

EBITDA EBITDA — operating profit excluding interest on loans, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Capital investments — ₴6.364 billion (up 6% compared to 2022), which was the largest amount of spending for the operator in the last 3 years.

Payment of taxes and duties — ₴10.8 billion.

Financial results for the 4th quarter

have made an impact of the December cyberattack on «Kyivstar». Company canceled one tariff fee for all mobile and fixed-line users.

Revenue in the period decreased by 3.3% to ₴7.9 billion compared to the same period in 2022. Also, the number of subscribers decreased by 3.4% to 23.9 million in Q4 (compared to the same period last year). At the same time, the operator’s press service explains this as «the influence of war factors» — such as migration outside the country and the occupation of a number of settlements.

Restoring and modernizing communications

The report notes that last year «Kyivstar» restored communication in 190 settlements with more than 112 thousand people and built 1000 new base stations for the 4G network. Another 4000 base stations were modernized to increase the speed of mobile Internet. Currently, the operator’s 4G network covers 95% of Ukraine’s population, and бlmost 60% of Kyivstar «subscribers» receive services in the 4G network.

In the 4th quarter of 2023, subscribers «Kyivstar» used mobile internet by 9.6% more than in the same period of 2022. The number of subscribers using high-speed mobile Internet increased by 8.8% compared to Q4 2022 to 14.3 million users.

The operator also continues to support important social projects, such as providing protective equipment to the Armed Forces engineering teams, purchasing medical equipment to treat people with severe burns, connecting shelters to the Internet, etc.