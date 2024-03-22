«Kyivstar» simplified eSIM connection — order an electronic SIM-map with contract connection is now available online (identification through the NBU BankID service or the «Diia» app). Previously, contract subscribers had to visit a store with a passport or sign documents via a courier to get an eSIM, so «Kyivstar» was the first to introduce this option for contract subscribers.

«Kyivstar» takes the lead

It is worth noting that the option to switch to eSIM online is also available from competitors — «Vodafone Ukraine» and lifecell. ОBoth operators offer eSIM connectivity not only in their applications, but also in monobank. But only for subscription customers, and contract or corporate you need to visit a store/contact center with the original passport or with a digital one in «Diia». Therefore, the largest telecommunications operator in Ukraine with 23.9 million subscribers outperformed the competition here.

eSIM with a contract «Kyivstar» — how to order the service online

The new eSIM remote connection service can also be used by subscribers who are abroad. The procedure is as simple as possible: you need to choose a suitable tariff from the list (gallery below) on the Kyivstar store website. Then, using BankID or Diia, download the necessary documents, fill out the form and sign the contract online using a graphic signature. Then scan the received QR code to activate the eSIM and complete the settings on your smartphone. And, of course, the smartphone must support the same eSIM.

Current contract tariffs «Kyivstar» for eSIM

For new subscribers, eSIM offers with a contract start at 150 UAH/month and reach 500 UAH/month depending on the tariff and its content. A temporary promotion will be available until the end of March — connection or switch to a contract number for UAH 1, and pay for the next 3 months at a promotional price (20% discount from the regular price).

By the way, the possibility of switching to an eSIM while maintaining the old contract tariff and its terms is also provided for existing subscribers. However, the mechanism is different — you need to log in to the «My Kyivstar» application, go to the Help section and select Live Chat. After that, you need to make an application for switching to an eSIM, the service itself is free.

«Kyivstar» separately notes that 337 thousand subscribers have already switched to eSIM, and 75 thousand users are currently using eSIM with a contract form of service. The simplified procedure should significantly contribute to the popularization of eSIM and contract at the same time.

Key benefits of eSIM and contract

The main advantages of eSIM include a higher level of security (the virtual card cannot be stolen or lost), in particular, from a fraudulent scheme with card reissue and additional functionalities, such as remote activation and support for multiple profiles — up to 10 numbers (depending on the manufacturer’s settings). Also, eSIM has no expiration date, so it does not need to be updated.

As for the contract, perhaps the only tangible advantage of this form over the subscription one is «honest» monthly billing The tariff will be charged daily in equal installments during the calendar month instead of 28-day billing. Other advantages include the ability to connect up to 5 numbers to one account, deferred payment, and generally more interesting tariff content, but it all depends on the individual needs of each customer.