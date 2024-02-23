Larian Studios to add official cross-platform mod support to Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios publishing director Michael Dawes said that they are currently working on implementing new and improved support for mods in Baldur’s Gate 3. At the same time, it will be cross-platform.

He added that the studio already has the necessary system in place, but it needs to be tested and still needs to be finalized.

We generally don’t talk about things til they’re ready, but as you may have read, we’re making an exception. We’ve been working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in year. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It’s coming. https://t.co/54GsxNshlQ — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 22, 2024

The new tool is expected to avoid the common situation when some mods stop working after the release of the next Baldur’s Gate 3 update. Due to the fact that mod support will be cross-platform, players on consoles will be able to use mods created by the community.

Larian Studios hopes to introduce the «initial stages» of official mod support in the next major Baldur’s Gate 3 patch, although this will be «a few months» away. It is also reported that the studio «plans to contact popular mod authors to talk further and work together to avoid problems in the future».

Source: pcgamer