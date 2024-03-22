Larian Studios will not be developing add-ons for Baldur’s Gate 3 or the next installment of Baldur’s Gate 4

The game Baldur’s Gate 3, which has just received the title «Game of the Year»will have no additions or extensions. This was stated by Sven Winke, founder of Larian Studios, during the Game Developers Conference. Moreover, according to him, the developer does not plan to release the next part of the series – Baldur’s Gate 4.

Instead, Winke said, Larian Studios plans to completely move away from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and do something new, leaving this intellectual property in the hands of the publisher Wizards of the Coast.

This is a rather unexpected announcement, given the huge success of Baldur’s Gate 3. Many fans were expecting the release of DLC or expansion packs. Larian released several major free patches that added, among other things, an epilogue party.

Last year, speaking to IGN at Gamescom 2023, Larian Studios’ Senior Product Manager Tom Butler said that they «discussed» the possibility of doing more for Baldur’s Gate 3, although they were focused on patches at the time.

«We’re going to continue to patch for a while, and then we’re all going to take a vacation, and then we’re going to figure out what to do next,» Butler said at the time. «But at this point, we’re really having discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what that is yet».

The first and second games of the Baldur’s Gate series were developed by BioWare. Prior to Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios was best known for the Divinity series.

Larian’s next project will definitely not be Divinity: Original Sin 3, Winke said in a previous interview. The studio’s founder added that it will be «different than you think», but that it «still familiar».

Given the success of the Baldur’s Gate series, it can be assumed that the publisher will turn to another studio to work on the new Baldur’s Gate 4 game.

Source: IGN