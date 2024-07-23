News Movie 07-23-2024 at 14:07 comment views icon

Like in Fallout. Director «Alien: Romulus» shared a photo from the set

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

The director of «Alien: Romulus» Fede Alvarez posted a photo and a short video from the set on Twitter. The technology in the movie is a bit reminiscent of Fallout.

Alvarez showed the emergency phone that was seen in the first picture from «Alien: Romulus» on the Day of the Aliens in 2023.

The next photo shows the inside of the USCSS Corbelan IV spacecraft.

«The Corbelan IV in «Alien: Romulus» — a fairly old ship, except for a few new modifications, like the newly installed airlock panel. What other ship had the same system?»

The director also shared an image of the terminal used in the movie with the flag of the Uruguayan football team «Peñarol» in the background. Looks a lot like Fallout, doesn’t it? A hammer next to it — probably for solving computer problems, even nails.

Alvarez also showed a production model of the ship, which gives an idea of its appearance. It was created and then digitally scanned for use in the movie.

«The ship, interior and exterior were my main responsibilities, conceptually, in the film, weeks and months of work to perfect Fede’s vision (his main feedback on conceptual art was always «more Nostromo design language please»)», says artist Matthew Savage.

The director posted a short video of the set.

