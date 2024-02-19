Linda Hamilton (best known for her role as Sarah Connor) will not watch season 5 of «Stranger Things*] because of her participation in it

Although Linda Hamilton, the star of season 5 of Stranger Things, is preparing to travel to Hawkins, Indiana, she will not be watching the final season, although she is a fan of this 80s-style Netflix series.

The actress shared that although she «enjoyed» each season of the series, participating in the final season “ruined” the experience of watching it.

When you buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think that ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] if I’m already involved in it. It would take me completely out of reality if I saw myself there. So I won’t be watching [Season 5].” — Hamilton explained.

The actress is one of the few to join the popular sci-fi series for its final season. Her role, however, is being kept secret from the audience — even showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer have only given Hamilton «a character form, not a story», transmits Variety.

Hamilton said she is having a great time on the series, which began filming on January 8. The official Instagram Stranger Things published a photo of the entire cast on the first day of filming.

Although production on the season is already well underway, there is no news yet on when the finale will be released on Netflix. As the strikes in Hollywood have halted many film and television productions, it is unlikely that season 5 will debut before 2025.