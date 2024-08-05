Little Lviv boy calls the police because he was afraid of a mobile game — parents fined

The Games section is published with the support of ?

A minor boy in Lviv region called the police because he was afraid of a mobile game. As a result, his mother was brought to administrative responsibility for «failure to fulfill her duties» in raising the child. This is stated in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

According to Resolutions a judge of the Stryi City District Court of Lviv Region, on May 31, at 11:56 a.m., the police received a call from a minor boy at 102. He said he was at home, covered in blood, and explained that he saw a black shadow smiling. The boy also said that he was scared. In the course of the conversation, it turned out that the call was caused by a game on a smartphone where ghosts walk. The boy was playing a game called «666».

On June 8, the police made a visit to the boy’s family’s place of residence. During the inspection, it turned out that the boy’s mother was at home at the time of the call, but did not hear the call because she was doing household chores. At the same time, law enforcement officers found «very dirty clothes, floors, walls, wall fungus, unwashed dishes, spoiled food».

Based on the results of the case, the judge ruled to find the boy’s mother guilty of committing offenses under Part 1 of Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Failure by parents or persons in loco parentis to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities) and to impose an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 50 tax-free minimum incomes, which is UAH 850. She must also pay a court fee in favor of the state in the amount of UAH 605.60.

