Manga Media to release mystery comic «Raven» James O’Barr — in Ukrainian and with restored scenes

We talk about the features of the publication and its relevance for Ukrainians today.

On August 22, Ukrainian movie theaters present a new adaptation of James O’Barr’s cult graphic novel «Raven». At the same time, Manga Media has announced the release of the first Ukrainian-language edition of this legendary comic book. This synchronization will allow fans to compare the original work with its film adaptation.

«Ukrainians, like no other nation, have a keen sense of justice.

Especially now, in times of war, when our boys and girls are fighting side by side for truth and peace. That’s why James O’Barr’s graphic novel simply had to be published in Ukrainian right now, because it’s about justice and righteous revenge,” says Svitlana Azarova, head of Manga Media publishing house. — “We think that our readers are in dire need of this book right now. The image of Erik is that of a victorious avenger who, even after death, strikes back at his enemies, saying frankly: “Fear, for I am coming for you.”»

Features of the Ukrainian edition

Ukrainian edition «Raven» contain a new introduction by the author, additional materials and restored scenes. Readers will be able to choose between two supercovers: the classic original one or the movie version featuring Bill Skarsgård, who plays the lead in the new film.

Plot «Crow»

«The Raven» tells the story of Eric Draven, who returns from the afterlife to avenge the brutal murder of his fiancée and himself. A mystical raven guide accompanies him on this mission. The comic explores the themes of love, tragedy, revenge and rebirth, and has become a symbol of the fight against injustice and crime.

James O’Barr created «Crow» under the influence of a personal tragedy. In 1978, his fiancée Beverly was hit by a drunk driver. Looking for a way to cope with his grief, O’Barr joined the Marines. It was while serving in Berlin that he started working on the comic, inspired by his own experience and a newspaper story about the murder of a young couple.