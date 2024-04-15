The remake of the mystical action thriller «The Crow» with Bill Skashgård will be released in Ukraine on August 22

The film is an adaptation of the cult comic book by James O’Barr and relaunches the legendary franchise which started with an adaptation from director Alex Proyas starring Brandon Lee.

The new version is directed by Rupert Sanders («Snow White and the Huntsman») and stars Bill Skashgård («It»), singer and Grammy nominee FKA Twigs and Danny Huston («X-Men: Wolverine», «Robin Hood») as the lead antagonist.

Sanders also co-wrote the screenplay, which he dedicated to Brandon Lee — Bruce Lee’s son and the lead actor in the first film adaptation, who tragically died during filming.

The protagonist of the remake is musician Eric Draven, who, along with his girlfriend Shelley Webster, dies at the hands of cruel thieves who control the entire city. However, the thirst for revenge for his beloved is stronger than death, so Eric is reborn from the dead and sets out on the path of retribution. He is accompanied everywhere by the Raven, a mystical bird that takes souls to the land of the dead but can help in the fight for justice.

The new «The Crow» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 22.