Marine drones «Sea Baby» have been equipped with «Grads» — floating MLRS have already been attacked by Russians

How to reports «Suspilne», citing sources in the SBU, Ukrainian maritime drones «Sea Baby» were equipped with a multiple rocket launcher «Grad». The provided photos show, among other things, the testing of the design on land, which took place in winter. This is the second time that Ukrainian unmanned boats have been equipped with missiles and the first time in history that such a missile system has been used.

Most likely, the public announcement of the new «Sea Baby» occurred after the Russians had already spotted them. In the published video from the occupiers’ drones, one can see the use of such a floating MLRS near the Kinburn Spit — the attack took place the night before last.

The missile guides appear to be shorter than the original ones, with three on each side of the drone. Defense Express website notesThe fact that the launcher is fixed at a fixed angle — the boat needs to take an exact position before launching. The angle is small, so the range of the missiles will be less than 20 km in land-based «Grad».

Also, it is unlikely that floating «Grad» will hit the target with great accuracy due to the platform’s wobbling on the water. Such a system can only hit areas and fixed objects. Its interesting application could be striking objects on and near the shore, including ports and ships.

A drone with «Grad» will not be left without ammunition. The 122 mm caliber is very common in the world. There are a lot of different missiles for it, including high-precision ones, which can compensate for the inaccuracy of such MLRS to some extent.