Martin Scorsese says «has no intention of retiring» and plans to make «The Life of Jesus» and «Sinatra»

Recently, during a press conference in Turin, 81-year-old Martin Scorsese dispelled rumors about his possible retirement. The legendary director emphasized his plans to realize his long-standing plans to make films about the lives of Frank Sinatra and Jesus Christ.

«I have no intention of retiring. The Frank Sinatra movie has just been postponed, while I’m working on the Jesus movie. I hope God will give me the strength and money to finish them,» Scorsese said.

According to some speculation, the postponement of «Sinatra» is due to the lack of permission from the late singer’s family to shoot a biopic. At the same time, the script of «The Life of Jesus» is undergoing constant changes, but Scorsese plans to realize the project in the near future. Andrew Garfield («The Social Network», «Tick-tock… Boom!») will play the main role in the film.

Martin Scorsese is currently filming a documentary about ancient shipwrecks in Italy. The filming started last week. In addition, the director hinted at a possible film adaptation of Marilynne Robinson’s novel «Home».

Martin Scorsese — is one of the most famous directors of our time, whose career spans more than half a century. He is the author of such films as «Taxi Driver» (1976), «Raging Bull» (1980), «Goodfellas» (1990), «Casino» (1995) and «The Wolf of Wall Street» (2013).

Scorsese is known for his unique directorial style and attention to detail. His films often explore themes of crime, faith, and human nature.

Source: World of Reel