Marvel has postponed the release of «Avengers: Doomsday» by 7 months — the movie will be released on the same day as «Dune 3»

You’ll have to wait a little longer for future «Avengers» movies.

According to Variety, Marvel has postponed the release of «Doomsday» to December 18, 2026 (from May 1, 2026), and «Secret Wars» — to December 17, 2027 (from May 7, 2027).

The changes come as part of a «large-scale» reorganization of Disney’s project schedule and it is noteworthy that some unannounced Marvel films have been removed from the list altogether (for example, February 13, 2026 for an untitled» film) or replaced with Disney films (November 6, 2026 and November 5, 2027).

From the interesting: «Avengers: Day of Judgment» and «Spider-Man: A Brand New Day» are now the only Marvel films to be released in 2026, and the release date of the first actually coincides with the expected release «Dune 3» Denis Villeneuve, or «The Chronicles of Narnia» Greta Gerwig. It should also be noted that the new December calendar for «Avengers» coincides with the same period in 2021 when «Spider-Man started: No Way Out», which became one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise with $1.9 billion in revenue.

The actual reduction in the number of releases coincides with the updated strategy of Marvel/Disney, which, after a series of disappointments in recent years, decided to focus on quality, not quantity.

«Doomsday» and «Secret Wars» — are new large-scale Marvel projects that return Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU in a new role as the villainous Doctor Strange, and also involve a lot of new and old characters, including «Thunderbolts», «Fantastic Four» and even «X-Men». The production of the former is currently in full swing, and from time to time, leaks from the set appear online, hinting at the plot: the latest revealed such places of action as Latveria (the snowy homeland of Duma) and Madripur, which testifies to the return of the antagonist of the series «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers («Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») from scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely.

The first of the new Avengers films was originally supposed to be subtitled «Kang Dynasty» and focus on the superhero team’s confrontation with Jonathan Majors’ character. However, the studio parted ways with the actor over allegations of harassment and assault, and the new villain was seen in Downey, who has long played Iron Man. Earlier, Marvel introduced25+ movie actors in a strange 5-hour teaser, who collected record views for the studio’s live broadcasts. The second «batch of» characters is promised to be released soon, so we may see some characters not previously announced Chris Evans as Nomad and Dr. Strange Benedict Cumberbatch.