Jonathan Majors says Dr. Doom’s choice for «Avengers» instead of Kang «broke his heart»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Marvel terminated the cooperation with the actor who played Kang the Conqueror due to harassment allegations, and the next «Avengers», which was planned with the subtitle «Kang Dynasty», was turned into «Avengers: Doomsday» with Dr. Doom as the main villain.

«I’m heartbroken», — Majors replied when TMZ (via Variety) asked him about his reaction to the Marvel announcement. «I love Kang. But Dr. Doom — villain».

Marvel fired Majors on the same day that he was found guilty of two felonies — harassment and assault. His character was to become the «new Thanos» of the MCU and play a leading role in the movie «Avengers: Age of Ultron».

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr came to replace Majors in the next, reimagined «Avengers», and has a history of legal problems himself. The actor was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine, and unloaded weapons and given three years of probation; later, he had other problems with the law that made Marvel doubt whether to cast Downey as Tony Stark in 2008’s «Iron Man» (by the way, a few years earlier, Robert also tried out for the role of Dr. Doom).

«I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey was met and greeted with patience, curiosity and love…», — Majors said.

He added that he would love to return to the MCU as Kang:

«I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want and what Marvel wants, then let’s go with».

Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, after his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused the actor of assaulting her in the back of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman. Jabbari claimed that Majors forcibly took her phone from her, causing an injury to her right middle finger, and when she got out of the car, he hit her on the back of the head and tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.