Marvel launches fake leaks of «Deadpool and Wolverine» online to hide biggest cameos

Taylor Swift will not be in the movie, but Marvel has prepared no less interesting cameos.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ Wendy Jacobson, the executive producer of «Deadpool and Wolverine», admitted that Marvel deliberately launched fake leaks on the Internet to keep the movie’s biggest cameos secret.

«There may have been some tricks and misdirections online or in person to protect the secret», — She said.

The film’s director, Shawn Levy, had previously announced «many cameos» in the third «Deadpool», provoking speculation: it was assumed that Electra or Cyclops, or even singer Taylor Swift in an unnamed role, might appear in the film.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» will be the 34th MCU movie and will be released within Phase 5 of the cinematic universe — Wade Wilson and Logan will confront Cassandra, the evil twin of Professor X. So we can expect Charles Xavier to appear in the movie at some point, especially since Deadline previously claimed that Patrick Stewart will reprise his role from the X-Men films. Pyro will also appear, if the trailers are to be believed.

Other characters believed to appear in the movie include Ladypool and Cowboy Deadpool, with many believing the former will be played by Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» starts in Ukrainian cinemas on July 25.

Earlier, Shawn Levy clarified that the movie will be available for viewingyou don’t have to watch other Marvel moviesbecause the plot was intended to be understandable to the general public, and the director of the movie «X-Men: First Class» Matthew Vaughn said that the third «Deadpool» — is«push», which can save the MCU