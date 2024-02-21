Helldivers 2 breaking records on Steam, reached nearly 460K CCU and now in the top 20 of all time

Helldivers 2 servers are bursting at the seams due to excessive load — despite the new Arrowhead game remains in the top of sales continues to set records on Steam. Thus, on the night of February 21, the project reached 457.6 thousand simultaneous players and entered the top 20 games in the history of Steam.

Helldivers 2 has a new achievement a few hours after the patch is released to improve the stability of the server infrastructure. Over the last day, Sony’s cooperative shooter has left behind Sons of the Forest (414.3 thousand) and Among Us (447.5 thousand) and is already breathing down the neck of its next competitors: Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (463.9 thousand), Life is Strange 2 (468.7 thousand) and Fallout 4 (472.9 thousand).

As it has been written many times before, Helldivers 2 itself is generously imbued with the satirical and nostalgic atmosphere of Paul Verhoeven’s «Star Wars», so it is not surprising that viewers have been rushing to revisit the cult SciFi of the late 90s on the back of all this nostalgia. In fact, in the wake of the hype, Paul Verhoeven’s work has risen significantly in the ranking of the most popular films on IMDb — in the last few days, the movie about exterminating giant alien insects to save the Earth rose from 583rd to 164th place.

Amid stability issues, Arrowhead Game Studios’ creative director Johan Pielestedt advised players not to rush to buy Helldivers 2 if they do not have enough money and to wait until the developers increase the maximum server capacity sufficiently. Amid difficulties with access, the rating Helldivers 2 on Steam has fallen below 70% — currently, it is 68% based on 108 thousand player reviews.

In case you missed it, here is our review of Helldivers 2, where we explained in detail what makes the sequel to the original Helldivers of 2015 so special.