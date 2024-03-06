Mediatek dominated the smartphone processor market in Q4 2023 ─ Canalys

Research company Canalys has published a report on the state of the smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2023, broken down by processor vendors. The analysis showed that in the last quarter of last year, Mediatek chips were used in more devices than processors from other suppliers. Compared to the same period last year, Mediatek demonstrated a 21% increase in shipments.

Although Mediatek was the leader in terms of the number of chips sold, Apple generated the largest revenue. Smartphones with Apple chips (iPhone only) brought the American company $87 billion, which is 20% more than in the same period last year.

Mediatek, Apple, and Qualcomm were the top three mobile chipset vendors on the market, while Huawei-owned HiSilicon generated $7 billion in revenue for 7 million units sold. This means that the Chinese company sold mainly nova 12 and Mate 60 smartphones with Kirin 9000S chips at an average price of $1000.

Another surprise from China is that phones with Unisoc chipsets showed a 24% year-on-year increase in both revenue and volume. Half of the phones with SoCs from this vendor belonged to Transsion, which includes the Infinix, Tecno, and iTel brands popular in emerging markets.

At the same time, Samsung Semiconductor’s shipments fell by 48% and revenue decreased by 44% to $5 billion. Growth should be expected in the first half of 2024 as sales of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ based on Exynos 2400 have increased, and the Galaxy A55 with Exynos 1480 will go on sale this month.

The Canalys report contains data only for the fourth quarter and does not have information for the entire year 2023.

Source: gsmarena