«Megalopolis» Francis Ford Coppola – the final Ukrainian trailer has been released

The final trailer of the controversial film «Metropolis» from the winner of 5 «Oscars» Francis Ford Coppola has been released. The film is described as a sci-fi saga inspired by a Roman epic.

The film was first screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and last weekend at the Toronto Film Festival. The film will be released in Ukraine at the end of September.

Metropolis «tells the story of Caesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a brilliant architect and artist who can stop time and see across dimensions. He dreams of creating a Megalopolis on the ruins of an abandoned Empire – the former New York City, which suffers from lawlessness, arbitrariness and corruption. Katilina is a part of the Empire, but he is oppressed by the question: is this society worthy of salvation?

Francis Ford Coppola considers «Megalopolis» not only a big-budget film, but also an artistic and even political statement. But first and foremost, it is a very personal film by the director, who decided to sell part of the family winery business to create the project and dedicated the film to the memory of his wife, Eleanor Coppola, who died in April 2024 before the film’s premiere in Cannes.

Adam Driver («Ferrari», «The House of Gucci», «Star Wars») plays the main role of Caesar Catilina. Shia LaBeouf («Transformers», «Fury»), Natalie Emmanuel («Fast and Furious», «Game of Thrones»), Aubrey Plaza («White Lotus») play key roles in the film. They were accompanied by Giancarlo Esposito («Better Call Saul», and Laurence Fishburne («The Matrix», «John Wick»), Jason Schwartzman («The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes»), Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman.

Francis Ford Coppola’s «Megalopolis» will be available for viewing in Ukrainian cinemas on September 26, including in IMAX format.

