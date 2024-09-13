Meizu Lucky 08 – an affordable smartphone with an atypical camera design and a large battery

It has become known that Meizu plans to expand its Android smartphone lineup with a new series. It will be positioned below the current Note and flagship models in terms of features and price.

The first of these devices in the new line will be called Lucky 08. It will have only two rear cameras. However, these cameras will be housed in a non-standard case that makes it look like one of them has an orbit (or a gear path) around the other, with an interesting radial background. This sharp departure from standard camera protrusions will be presented in black and gold colors. This was reported by an insider to Digita Chat Station.

According to available information, Meizu Lucky 08 smartphone will have a large battery with a capacity of about 6000 mAh. It is also credited with Flyme AIOS features, as in Meizu’s flagship models. However, it is expected that the device will have a plastic frame with flat side edges to reduce its price to about 1999 yuan (about $280).

The official presentation of Meizu Lucky 08 in China is expected in September 2024.

Source: notebookcheck